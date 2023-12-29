Mina (MINA) Trading 58.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Mina has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $220.66 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00003236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 58.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,109,149,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,500,183 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,109,019,772.8400393 with 1,025,299,862.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.23769261 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $144,553,243.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

