Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.05 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0907 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and approximately $69.31 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00095186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00022302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00026574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,664 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,612,614,663.700054 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08876646 USD and is down -4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $86,004,301.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.