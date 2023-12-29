Energy Web Token (EWT) Price Tops $2.60 on Exchanges

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00006087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $126.66 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 69,017,450 coins and its circulating supply is 48,704,656 coins. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web Token (EWT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed for the energy sector, operating on the Energy Web Chain. It focuses on integrating renewable energy sources for a sustainable energy ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participants, and supporting decentralized energy applications.EWT is part of the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a non-profit working on decentralized, decarbonized energy systems, collaborating with energy companies, tech providers, and developers.EWT’s utility includes transaction facilitation, governance through staking, incentivizing validators and developers, and access to decentralized energy applications. It’s pivotal in advancing renewables, energy efficiency, and decentralized energy solutions.”

