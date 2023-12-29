Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.90. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 359,791 shares.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 10.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. Research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.