Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Down to $4.02

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.02, but opened at $3.90. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 359,791 shares.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 10.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. Research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
