Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $8.71. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 113,944 shares changing hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 17.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter worth $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter worth $441,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 167.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 818,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 512,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

