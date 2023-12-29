Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Down to $10.49

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $8.71. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 113,944 shares changing hands.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 17.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.