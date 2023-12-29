Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Gap Up to $63.20

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.20, but opened at $64.67. Alarm.com shares last traded at $65.82, with a volume of 26,240 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $65.50.

Alarm.com Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 95.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 12.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

