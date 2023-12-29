Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $28.11

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.11, but opened at $28.95. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 12,390,648 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 5.11.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 154.2% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 153.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

