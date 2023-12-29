Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $0.98. Zhihu shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 49,619 shares changing hands.

Zhihu Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zhihu

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Zhihu by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Zhihu by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 27,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.