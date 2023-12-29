Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $0.98. Zhihu shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 49,619 shares changing hands.
Zhihu Trading Down 0.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $140.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
