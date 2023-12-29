Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $1.51

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.71. Fisker shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 26,885,036 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Get Fisker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fisker

Fisker Stock Up 21.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 113.17% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.