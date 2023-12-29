Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Short Interest Update

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,985,600 shares, an increase of 765.6% from the November 30th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,990.4 days.
Pgs Asa Trading Up 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGEJF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. Pgs Asa has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Pgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.
About Pgs Asa
PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pgs Asa
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.