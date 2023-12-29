Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Short Interest Update

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,985,600 shares, an increase of 765.6% from the November 30th total of 344,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,990.4 days.

Pgs Asa Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGEJF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. Pgs Asa has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Pgs Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

