Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PKW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,343 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,662,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

