Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Up 783.7% in December

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 783.7% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PHIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 20,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,410. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.29. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.

