Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Up 783.7% in December

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 783.7% from the November 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:PHIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. 20,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,410. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.
About Phio Pharmaceuticals
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phio Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Cruise lines navigate from worst to first in 2023 surge
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Small-cap surge: Outpacing large caps on hopes for ’24 rate cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.