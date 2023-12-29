Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Update

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 857.1% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Silex Systems Price Performance

SILXY remained flat at C$14.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.55. Silex Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$9.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

