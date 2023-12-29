Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.70. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

