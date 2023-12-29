Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Up 741.7% in December

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 741.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.
Euroapi Stock Performance
EAPIF stock remained flat at C$5.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.47. Euroapi has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$16.50.
Euroapi Company Profile
