Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) Short Interest Up 741.7% in December

Euroapi S.A. (OTCMKTS:EAPIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 741.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Euroapi Stock Performance

EAPIF stock remained flat at C$5.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.47. Euroapi has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$16.50.

Euroapi Company Profile

Euroapi SA develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates used in the composition of drugs for human and veterinary use. It provides contract development manufacturing organization for different classes of tides that uses solid phase chemistry; particle engineering; microbial fermentation; small molecules synthesis; prostaglandins; steroids & hormones; and Opiates and controlled substances.

