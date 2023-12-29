Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,500 shares, an increase of 995.1% from the November 30th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Man Wah Stock Performance

Shares of MAWHF stock remained flat at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.