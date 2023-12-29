AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPLS opened at $35.96 on Friday. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $36.12.

