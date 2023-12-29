IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSML opened at $36.48 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

About IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF

The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Chaikin Power US Small Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small US companies selected by value, growth, technical, and sentiment factors. CSML was launched on May 16, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

