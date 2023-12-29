Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GPIX stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58.

