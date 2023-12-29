Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.382 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

