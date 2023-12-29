Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

