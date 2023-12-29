Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRMA opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.07. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

