Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.09

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (NASDAQ:QCLR – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QCLR stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.55. Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 149.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period.

About Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Collar 95-110 ETF (QCLR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Quarterly Collar 95-110 index. The fund tracks an index that invests in the Nasdaq 100 stocks while employing an options collar strategy. The collar involves buying 5% puts and selling 10% calls out-of-the-money.

