Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

