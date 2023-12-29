Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Institutional Trading of Global X Alternative Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,796,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,664,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000.

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

