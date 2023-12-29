Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. 13,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,103. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $722.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.