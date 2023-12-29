Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. 13,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,103. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $722.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period.
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
