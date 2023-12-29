BlackRock Total Return ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:BRTR)

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,847. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.