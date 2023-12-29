Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.252 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.62. 589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $23.75.

Get Global X Health & Wellness ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Company Profile

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.