Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) to Issue $0.00 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOTZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 80,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,802. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 365,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,736 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 545.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.