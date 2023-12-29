Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.41

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 7,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $767.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

