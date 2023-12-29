Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATHGet Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,013. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $58.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $767.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter worth about $293,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

