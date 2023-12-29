Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.14

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Clean Water ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AQWA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.05% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Global X Clean Water ETF
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
