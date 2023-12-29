Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF (NASDAQ:ABCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
ABCS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 11,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445. Alpha Blue Capital US Small Mid Cap Dynamic ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $25.75.
