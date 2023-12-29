Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.25

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.252 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BFIT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a twelve month low of $19.92 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Health & Wellness ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 6,046.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Health & Wellness ETF Company Profile

The Global X Health & Wellness ETF (BFIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund invests in companies whose revenue or main business purpose is encompassed by a cross- sector definition of health and wellness. Equities in this fund come from developed countries.

