Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $135.58 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

