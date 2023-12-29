Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Boosted by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

