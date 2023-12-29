Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $254,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

