Voss Capital LLC Purchases 39,258 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up approximately 4.2% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.95% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $33,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

