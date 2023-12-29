Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 3.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.6% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $390.63 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $274.80 and a one year high of $396.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.27.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Several analysts have commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.46.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

