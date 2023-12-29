Benjamin C. Singer Sells 1,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR opened at $70.09 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 166,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 32.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

