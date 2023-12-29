Benjamin C. Singer Sells 1,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PCOR opened at $70.09 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $76.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.60.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
