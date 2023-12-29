Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 590,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,840,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $28,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,359,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $8,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.