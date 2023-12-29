Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.83 and last traded at $31.88. 370,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 887,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,117,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,605,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 285,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nucleo Capital LTDA. lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

