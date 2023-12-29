MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 4.3% Higher

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59. Approximately 109,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 364,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MarineMax

MarineMax Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $870.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 442.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 422.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax

(Get Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.