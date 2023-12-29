General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

