RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 4.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 4,474,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 8,412,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLX. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 26.7% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,736,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,223 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 28.3% during the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,720,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 893,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 92,110 shares in the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.