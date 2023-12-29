TFG Advisers LLC Sells 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 34.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 10.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $814.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.