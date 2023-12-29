TFG Advisers LLC Buys 1,280 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

