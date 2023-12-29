TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of TFG Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $223.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $168.42 and a one year high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

