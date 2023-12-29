TFG Advisers LLC Sells 2,309 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

