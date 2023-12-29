TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 386 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

SYK opened at $299.12 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $241.65 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

